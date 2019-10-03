The Norwegian polysilicon and silane gas producer has announced it will listen to offers for its production facility in Butte Montana after mothballing its other manufacturing operation - at Moses Lake, Washington - in the summer.Having halted polysilicon production at its Moses Lake facility amid the China-U.S. trade war, Norwegian manufacturer REC Silicon ASA today announced it is prepared to consider putting the rest of the company into deep freeze to await a resolution between the White House and Beijing. Since 2014, China has imposed trade measures on U.S.-made solar grade polysilicon in ...

