Isodiol International Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Alvis as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL)(OTCQB:ISOLF)(FSE:LB6B.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), announces the appointment of Andrew Alvis to serve as the Company's President.

Mr. Alvis has diverse experience in all aspects of leadership, operational efficiency and revenue growth. He possesses a background that spans across multiple industries, with international relationship experience and an overall vast knowledge of foreign finance. Andrew held the position of Senior Finance Executive at Bank of America where he managed all accounting and finance system impacts for each acquisition as well as implementing strategies across mortgage servicing platforms to accommodate home loan delinquencies driven by the financial crisis of 2008.

In addition, Andrew Alvis was also Chief of Operations for the McDonald's Channel, working as the central point of contact for all European investor funding, ultimately growing his relationships in Germany, Russia, Australia and Great Britain. In his time as Chief of Operations, Andrew spearheaded the development, communication and implementation of successful growth strategies where he restructured the company and eventually returned it to profitability. Through this restructuring the company realized a 50% increase in sales revenue. Furthermore, Mr. Alvis was the Data Strategy Executive at Toyota Financial Services, where he actively designed and implemented data strategies to enable secure access to trusted data, which allowed the company to make valuable business decisions while mitigating risk.

"Mr. Alvis brings great experience in different industries and has demonstrated his leadership skills, resilience and business acumen in his many successful endeavors" said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. "Isodiol looks forward to leveraging his experiences and international relationships to help Isodiol continue to establish operations across the globe"

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

