Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has commenced drilling to test a large, deep geophysical anomaly at its Gold Drop property, which is located in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.

A drill is setup on the first of three sites with three drill holes planned to test this large, deep geophysical anomaly at different directions from the separate locations. The anomaly is interpreted as a pipe-like structure that measures 1,834 by 1,377 meters, with a target zone at depths between 500 and 800 meters. The target is a porphyry-type copper gold deposit.

The anomaly is located at the intersection of corridors identified as "conduit-fault-structural traces". Two of these are coincident with the trend of the C.O.D. vein system and a probable northwest-trending cross-fault. The correlation of anomaly corridors, with known geological features, provides some confidence in the result.

This large anomaly, previously announced in July, was identified by previous Stargate II surveys performed by Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa, Ontario (ESSCO) (www.earthscienceservices.ca) over the Republic Graben trend in Washington and British Columbia. The proprietary Stargate II Drill Target Modeling System incorporates Acoustic EM analysis, technology that was developed by ESSCO.

Drilling at the C.O.D. vein and C.O.D. North vein has been halted, as the rig is now being used to test this new geophysical anomaly. As of September 26, a total of 2,486 meters have been drilled in 49 holes on the main C.O.D. vein, and an additional 705 meters drilled in 10 holes on the COD North vein and one hole on the Everest vein. Assays from the first drill holes are pending.

A new permit also allows exploration trenching and drilling in other areas of the property this year, including an area west of the C.O.D. vein on parallel vein targets, at the Rhoderick Dhu prospect, and at multiple sites at the historic Gold Drop gold mine.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, President, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations contact Jack Singh at 604-720-6598 or email at ir@ggxgold.com.

