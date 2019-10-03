Maplewood Country Day Camp Concludes Its 2019 Summer Camp Season

Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center offers year-round programming for children of all ages, including after school programming, academic tutoring, weekly programming and much more. Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center proudly serves the Greater Boston area and Rhode Island

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Maplewood Country Day Camp's 2019 summer camp season has drawn to a close, following an exciting summer filled with events.

A family-owned operation open since 1965, Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center in Easton Massachusetts offers quality programming for children, including children's classes, preschool classes, after school activities, academic tutoring, summer vacation programs, birthday parties and a summer day camp.

After a highly successful summer camp season, the staff of Maplewood Country Day Camp would like to thank its students, staff and supporters for another great summer. The summer camp serves children ages 3 to 14 years old. Summer camp Co-Directors Lee Pinstein and Susan Reardon have continued the long-standing tradition of Maplewood, which was founded by their parents over half a century ago.

Maplewood Country Day Camp is accredited by the American Camping Association (ACA), ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for participants and their families.

Maplewood Country Day Camp would like to remind parents and families that, despite the conclusion of another successful summer camp season, Maplewood offers a wide variety of programming throughout the school-year, including weekly events for children, an after-school program, preschool program, children's classes, birthday parties, and more.

Maplewood's after school programs help children build confidence, boost academic performance and promote physical wellbeing, all while providing a safe and structured environment. The program includes transportation from Easton Public Schools, 30 acres of indoor and outdoor activities, academic assistance and tutoring and convenient hours for families - until 6:30 p.m.

Maplewood also offers weekly programing for children ages 6 and younger, including bouncing in Maplewood's moonwalk, playing in the gym, participating in gymnastics and visiting the play structures at the Village.

Families from all over the area have consistently recommended Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center for instilling confidence in their children, providing them with positive enrichment activities and an unmatched quality of care.

For more information on Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center, please visit: https://www.maplewoodyearround.com/.

