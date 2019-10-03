Norwegian Company Offers Revolutionary Solution for Indoor GPS

Forkbeard Technologies AS will present and demonstrate its revolutionary mobile indoor positioning technology at MWC 2019 (formerly Mobile World Congress), Tuesday through Thursday, October 22-24, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Forkbeard's innovative platform leverages industry-standard onboard smartphone audio processing capabilities to deliver down-to-the-centimeter location accuracy with sub-second latency, and always 100% room-level accuracy. Presently in extensive use in medical facilities worldwide, indoor positioning technology impacts dozens of enterprise industries including logistics, warehousing, smart buildings and homes, data centers, manufacturing plants, retail, hospitality, and more.

"The Forkbeard technology platform provides unparalleled accuracy and reliability for indoor positioning of smartphones, tablets and other smart devices running on Android and iOS operating systems," said Forkbeard CEO Wilfred Booij, Ph.D. "The ability to leverage the existing capabilities of billions of smart devices already on the market enables rapid adoption across multiple market verticals."

"From simple indoor navigation support to support of contextual location-based workflow and safety solutions, truly accurate indoor positioning technologies will spur accelerated growth in this multibillion-dollar global market," said Forkbeard's Senior Vice President of Business Development and Alliances Terry Aasen.

According to Dr. Booij, Forkbeard leverages its patented Ultrasound technology to produce positioning accuracy results that are far superior to the radio frequency-based technologies used by others within the industry. In fact, the Forkbeard sonar smartphone indoor positioning technology is roughly 100 times more accurate than standalone Bluetooth, WiFi, or RFID based positioning solutions.

The Forkbeard team will showcase their technology at MWC19 from Booth #1231 in the Los Angeles Convention Center. Forkbeard will also exhibit at Showstoppers at MWC, Monday, October 21, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the JW Marriott, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles.

For additional information, please visit https://forkbeardtech.com.

NOTE TO MEDIA

Please visit Forkbeard at Showstoppers. To schedule interviews at Showstoppers, or for MWC booth demonstrations of Forkbeard's application, please contact Steve Winter at 703-533-4825 or swinter@aboutbwf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005527/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Steve Winter 703-533-4825

swinter@aboutbwf.com

Terje "Terry" Aasen 727 667 5360

terry.aasen@forkbeardtech.com