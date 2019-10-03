Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial information in 2020

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 OCTOBER 2019 AT 4:30 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's financial information in 2020

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2020:

Financial Statements review 2019, on Thursday, 6 February 2020

Interim report January-March 2020, on Thursday, 23 April 2020

Half year financial report January-June 2020, on Friday, 17 July 2020

Interim report January-September 2020, on Thursday, 22 October 2020

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2019 and Annual Report 2019 will be available at www.cargotec.com on week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Tuesday, 17 March 2020. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 8 January 2020 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

