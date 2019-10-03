Cboe Global Markets Reports September 2019 Trading Volume

- Options ADV up 13.9% over September 2018

- U.S. Equities ADV up 5.2% over September 2018

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported September monthly trading volume and provided selected revenue per contract (RPC) guidance for the third quarter of 2019.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of September and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

September September % August % September September % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 19

22

188 188

Total Volume 159,734 133,223 19.9% 186,061 -14.1% 1,382,333 1,432,896 -3.5% Total ADV 7,987 7,012 13.9% 8,457 -5.6% 7,353 7,622 -3.5% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 19

22

188 188

Total Volume 4,732 4,576 3.4% 7,937 -40.4% 48,184 53,985 -10.7% Total ADV 237 241 -1.8% 361 -34.4% 256 287 -10.7% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 19

22

188 188

Total Volume 24,143 21,792 10.8% 28,000 -13.8% 218,174 242,931 -10.2% Total ADV 1,207 1,147 5.2% 1,273 -5.2% 1,161 1,292 -10.2% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

22

192 192

Total Notional Value € 145,992 € 204,421 -28.6% € 146,949 -0.7% € 1,548,683 € 1,976,028 -21.6% Total ADNV € 6,952 € 10,221 -32.0% € 6,679 4.1% € 8,066 € 10,292 -21.6% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

22

194 194

Total Notional Value $637,705 $715,538 -10.9% $728,031 -12.4% $6,412,356 $7,404,419 -13.4% Total ADNV $30,367 $35,777 -15.1% $33,092 -8.2% $33,053 $38,167 -13.4%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

Third-Quarter 2019 Selected RPC Guidance

The company currently expects RPC for total options for the third quarter of 2019 to be 1.0 to 2.0 percent lower than the amounts noted below for the two months ended August 31, 2019. The RPC for multi-listed options for the third quarter is expected to be 3.0 to 4.0 percent lower than the two-month average, reflecting a mix shift and higher volume-related rebates. The RPC for index options for the third quarter is expected to be 0.5 to 1.0 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a higher mix of SPX options contracts in September relative to the volume mix for the two months ended August 31, 2019. The RPC for futures for the third quarter is expected to be 0.5 to 1.0 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting lower volume-related rebates in September. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended September 30, 2019, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX Options Exchanges and Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars) Two-

Months

Ended 3Q19 Guidance vs. Two-month Avg Three-Months Ended Product: Aug-19

Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Multi-Listed Options $0.058 3.0 to 4.0% lower $0.058 $0.059 $0.058 $0.059 Index Options $0.747 0.5 to 1.0% above $0.748 $0.737 $0.736 $0.728 Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract $0.241 1.0 to 2.0% lower $0.240 $0.240 $0.238 $0.238 Futures $1.738 0.5 to 1.0% above $1.752 $1.745 $1.748 $1.731

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact







Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com













