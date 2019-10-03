Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Provides Operational Update to Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PEI) is pleased to provide an operational update to all shareholders.

As a result of the 2019 reactivation and workover program efforts to date, the Corporation continues to see very healthy increases in both gross and net production. Gross overall production across all properties now exceeds 1100 boe/d, with net production for Prospera currently exceeding 530 boe/d. The 2019 reactivation program continues at a rate of 8-10 well reactivations per month and the Corporation is projecting gross overall production to exceed 1250 boe/d by the end of 2019.

Prospera is also pleased to announce that the Corporation is now moving natural gas that is being collected from both the Luseland and Hearts Hill areas and delivering it through a Teine natural gas tie in. With the necessary processing and transportation agreements now in place, Prospera will realize additional natural gas revenues with rates at full delivery estimated between 350-500 mcf/d. Precise revenue figures generated from these sales will be fully realized throughout Q4.

President and Interim CEO Sarshar Ahmad states:

"Supported by a very successful expansion and development program to date, Prospera's oil and gas revenues have experienced significant growth throughout 2019 due to the increases in production volumes and the acquisition of additional working interest in the producing properties at Hearts Hill, Luseland and Cuthbert. The Corporation will continue all efforts to responsibly increase efficiency while expanding our inventory of high-quality drilling locations.

With Prospera's operations now in such a strong growth and development phase, the Corporation is firmly focused on continuing the expansion of current operations, increasing revenues and exploring all growth opportunities through further acquisition and strategic alliances."

ABOUT PROSPERA ENERGY INC.

Prospera Energy Inc is a Canadian natural resource Corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

Production volumes are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at a ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to convert oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants. The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The conversion ratio is based on an energy equivalent method and does not represent an economic value equivalency at the wellhead.

