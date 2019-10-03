SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on improving supplier selection decisions and reducing source-to-pay cycle times for a natural gas provider.

Engagement background

The company wanted to reduce the supply-demand mismatch in corresponding supplier markets to initiate aggressive expansion plans. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to address low volumes and reactive procurement practices to better engage with suppliers.

The company wanted to address low volumes and reactive procurement practices to better engage with suppliers. Objective 2: They also wanted to build category relationships with customers and boost business performance across units to optimize cost structures and improve efficiency.

They also wanted to build category relationships with customers and boost business performance across units to optimize cost structures and improve efficiency.

"Since leading CGD companies are initiating aggressive expansion plans due to growing demand for natural gas, companies in the natural gas industry must build category relationships with customers to improve the effectiveness of their business," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a natural gas provider - identified optimized cost structures and identified category management best practices. The solution offered helped them to:

Improve supplier selection decisions and reduce source-to-pay cycle times.

Achieve 5% in savings by improving the overall strategic sourcing approach and the tendering process.

by improving the overall strategic sourcing approach and the tendering process.

Outcome: To cater to the specific category requirements of the natural gas provider, SpendEdge's category management experts tailored an all-inclusive research methodology. They collected information from a wide array of proprietary sources such as paid industry databases, company presentations, and industry forums to help the client increase focus on strategic relationships. This helped the client to identify high spend categories across services and analyze category management best practices. Our category management solution also helped the client to identify the strategic and tactical opportunities to create value within the procurement process.

