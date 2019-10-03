Plans to develop an 18 GWh lithium-ion battery factory in northern Queensland have reached an important milestone with the project feasibility study submitted to the Queensland government.From pv magazine Australia. Townsville's lithium-ion battery gigafactory has taken a big step forward in its pre-development application phase with a feasibility study submitted to the Queensland state government. The project proposal is expected to move into the development approval process in the coming months and the Imperium3 consortium (iM3TSV) will seek debt finance. The consortium - New South Wales-based ...

