The global health and wellness market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005465/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global health and wellness market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions are expected to have a positive impact on the health and wellness market growth during the forecast period. Various chronic health conditions including diabetes, blood pressure, asthma, cancer, arthritis, and dementia are rising at an alarming rate. This is encouraging consumers to focus on preventive measures often offered by the health and wellness products and services industry. Moreover, vendors in the market are targeting at increasing the overall consumer expenditure on preventive care products for chronic diseases. In addition, other factors such as the rising incidence of stress and other health-related issues are driving consumers to spend on fitness equipment, healthcare devices, and supplementary diets. These factors will foster the growth of the health and wellness market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31370

As per Technavio, the growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The health and wellness market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Health and Wellness Market: Growing Demand for Thermal and Mineral Springs and Spas

The growing demand for thermal and mineral springs and spas will foster growth in the health and wellness market. Health and wellness spa operators are using therapeutic waters sourced from natural thermal/mineral springs across Europe, North America, and Asia to treat several cardiovascular conditions including bronchitis, asthma, and spinal column ailments. In addition, modern techniques including hydrosulfuric and hydropathic healing are being used by the spa operators for treating heat and chemical burns while increasing mobility in disabled people. This will eventually drive the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.

"Rising demand for organic, eco-friendly, clean-labeled, and sustainable health and wellness products coupled with the growing number of distribution deals, technological associations, collaborations, and acquisitions are expected to further contribute to the growth of the health and wellness market size during the forecast period.," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Health and Wellness Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global health and wellness market by product (health and wellness food; wellness tourism; beauty and personal care products; preventive and personalized health; and fitness equipment) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The market dominance of North America can be attributed to the high demand for health and wellness products and services in the US and Canada. Factors such as the increasing obesity levels and high prevalence of chronic diseases in these economies are contributing to the growing health and wellness market size in the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of new product launches in the packaged health and wellness food sector and other categories will foster market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005465/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com