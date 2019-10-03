StillCanna Inc.: Stillcanna's Nexus Facility Completes Equipment Test

Nexus Facility Produces CBD Distillate in Inaugural Test

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") would like to announce its Polish extraction facility Nexus has completed its inaugural equipment test and successfully produced its first CBD Distillate.

Jason Dussault the Company's CEO, Shae de Jaray the Company's COO, and Joel Leonard the Company's CFO, were all present for Stillcanna's first extraction of CBD Distillate in its Nexus facility.

"The successful system test run is a major milestone towards full commercial scale production this quarter," stated Jason Dussault CEO. "The Nexus facility is an engineering marvel thanks to the hard work of our Chief Engineer and COO Shae de Jaray, who has truly out done himself with this design."

CEO Jason Dussault holding liters of CBD rich Distillate produced at Stillcanna's Nexus Facility in Poland

The Nexus facility implements a closed loop ethanol extraction system cooled with liquid nitrogen throughout its multi-step process. The entire finished system flows from initial soaking and winterization, to filtration, distillation, purification and finally chromatography to create both CBD Distillate and Isolate. The installed commercial scale falling film distillation units are capable of distilling up to 600 liters of CBD rich ethanol per hour. Initially the Nexus facility is designed to produce up to 1320 kilos of CBD per month. By the end of 2019 or early 2020 the Company intends to deploy pelletizing compression technology that will allow a greater volume of hemp to be processed with the same equipment. By using compressed hemp flower through its extraction system a greater yield of cannabinoids per cycle should be achieved.

"From seed to CBD, over 15 separate processes must not only be completed, but done so in a consistent and efficient way," pointed out Jason Dussault, CEO. "Many new entrants in this industry underestimate the skill, knowledge and experience required. Recent reports indicate as much as $7.5 billion in hemp may rot on the fields in the USA alone in 2019. Many famers are struggling with harvesting and promised extraction facilities which have failed to materialize. Stillcanna has successfully completed all aspects of seed to CBD and continues to be a leader in the space. "

The Company remains on track to achieving its initial mandates and milestones set out in early 2019.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly Biosciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, a multi-generational hemp agricultural firm that is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

