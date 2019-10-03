Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a leading American luxury retail brand. This success story investigates the factors that empowered the client to target its customers through personalized marketing campaigns, leading to a 15% rise in sales.

In today's complex retail scenario, businesses face several long-term challenges that must be addressed skillfully to avoid adverse outcomes. Though retailers have made tremendous investments in new technologies, one must note that without the basic skills and analytics tools businesses cannot get to the root of the challenge and analyze factors impacting growth.

The inability to identify growth drivers, sub-optimal sales conversion vis-à-vis store footfall, failure in establishing sales authenticity and loss of sales are major factors impacting growth in the retail sector.

Our dedicated 'Retail Analytics Centre of Excellence' with a team of 20+ data scientists, domain experts, and retail analytics experts work hand-in-hand to help clients gauge the impact of marketing campaigns to make the best business decisions. Our retail analytics services leverage sophisticated mathematical models and AI-driven algorithmic decision making to help retailers analyze customer data and build personalized campaigns.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading American luxury brand well-known for manufacturing clothing, fragrance and fashion accessories, wanted to leverage Quantzig's retail analytics services to skillfully address their challenges and drive positive business outcomes across their retail outlets.

The client's challenges spanned two core areas including:

Complex and unstructured customer data sets

Lack of effective territory alignment

"Our retail analytics services leverage data science and advanced analytics to achieve an integrated view of all retail data sources, helping businesses to identify growth drivers, prevent loss of sales, improve footfall forecasting, and improve campaign effectiveness," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

Would you like to learn more about our retail analytics services? Talk to our analytics experts now!

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

To help the client tackle their challenges we adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach which enabled the client to simulate various scenarios and gauge incremental sales by performing a deep dive analysis of customer data sets.

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions also empowered the client to:

Target customers through personalized marketing messages

Improves sales by 15%

Quantzig's retail analytics solutions also empowered the client to:

Target customers through personalized marketing messages

Improves sales by 15%

Quantzig's retail analytics services offered predictive insights on:

Identifying profitable sales channels

Targeting customers through personalized campaigns

Quantzig's retail analytics services offered predictive insights on:

Identifying profitable sales channels

Targeting customers through personalized campaigns

Quantzig's retail analytics services leverage statistical techniques and advanced algorithms to help businesses analyze sales performance.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

