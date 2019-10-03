Financial Technologies Forum Expands Capabilities with New Senior Marketing Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Financial Technologies Forum, LLC (FTF) announces today it has expanded its leadership team, adding JoAnn Healy as Director, Marketing and Conferences.

JoAnn joins FTF with 20 years of experience leading marketing and communications programs in the financial services industry. She has a long track record of working with major FinTech brands, including some of the original FinTechs - SunGard, Omgeo, and BT Radianz, to name a few. JoAnn has also worked with financial institutions, major global transaction banks, brokerages, and exchanges.

In this newly created position, JoAnn will play an instrumental role building FTF's marketing offering for customers and conferences. In addition to the premium news and event content, FTF will place a stronger focus on developing bespoke marketing services for customers built around content, lead generation, and events. In addition to the marketing role, JoAnn will also work with the FTF content and event teams to market and deliver high-quality conference agendas and speakers.

"FTF is thrilled to add JoAnn to our growing team," adds Maureen Lowe, Founder and President of FTF. "With our increased marketing work for clients, this is a great fit. I've also known JoAnn for many years, so it's great to work with someone that has such valuable experience but is also a respected peer."

Previously JoAnn worked in various senior marketing and communication roles at SWIFT, a global provider of financial messaging solutions. At SWIFT JoAnn wore many hats, including global media relations and marketing communications for SWIFT's capital markets, FX, innovation and research and development teams, among business areas. She also led media relations and press operations for Sibos, SWIFT's annual financial services event.

"I am super excited to join the FTF team," adds JoAnn. "This is a great opportunity to continue doing what I love. Given my background working with publications and industry conferences my entire career, it's exciting for me to be part of a company that does this as its core business. I look forward to working with Maureen and the team to take FTF to new levels."

When JoAnn is not occupied with her FTF role, she jointly runs Switchback Strategies, a consulting company that specializes in strategic communications and other advisory services. JoAnn is also an avid skier. If you are looking for her on the weekends during the winter months, you will need to head to Okemo Mountain in Vermont where she works as a ski instructor.

Financial Technologies Forum (FTF) is a women-owned media company focused on delivering news, thought content, premier conferences, interactive webinars, and a variety of special events for the professionals that make capital markets work.

