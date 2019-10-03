First international money transfer service of its kind within a native mobile wallet in the U.S., offering seamless cross-border payments.

The in-app 'Money Transfer' service powered by Travelex, a Finablr company, makes international payments easier than ever, right from the Samsung Pay app.

Samsung Pay users in the U.S. can now send money to recipients in 47 countries including India, Mexico, China, Philippines and major markets in Africa, with plans to expand to other markets.

The new service, within Samsung Pay app in the U.S., leverages Finablr's integrated technology platform, robust risk and compliance management, international reach and 40 years of cross-border payments expertise.

Finablr PLC, a global platform for payments, and Samsung Electronics America today introduced the Money Transfer feature in Samsung Pay. This new in-app international money transfer service, a first of its kind in the U.S., offers users seamless and secure cross-border payments to 47 countries through a variety of payout methods, all within Samsung's native mobile wallet. The service combines Samsung Pay's convenience, scale and security with Finablr's international reach and 40 years of cross-border payment expertise to put mobile payments into the hands of millions of consumers.

Samsung Pay users in the U.S. can use their existing eligible pre-registered debit or credit cards in Samsung Pay to safely and securely send money in most major currencies to their recipients via Finablr's global network. The service leverages Finablr's global reach and distribution capabilities, providing a wide choice of payout options tailored to the preferences of the recipient from bank deposits to cash available for pick up. This partnership marks a significant collaboration between Samsung and Finablr to launch such a service with global scale.

Money Transfer is powered by Finablr group company, Travelex, and offers Samsung Pay customers:

Convenience - The service gives users the ability to send money seamlessly to their recipients through a variety of digital and physical payout methods in 47 countries, with just a few taps on their phone. Consumers simply open the Samsung Pay app and the tools are right at their fingertips.

With this service, all fees and exchange rates are included upfront so users know how much they will pay before securely transferring funds. Security Finablr's network of trusted brands, including Travelex, with its 40 years of experience in cross-border payments, and licensed by over 100 regulators globally, bring security, reliability and peace of mind to the Samsung Pay users of this feature, which uses tokenized credentials and is backed by Samsung Knox security.

"Our consumers are global and have friends and family around the world. Samsung is excited to enable users to send money from the US to the rest of world by making it simple, secure and transparent," said Sang W. Ahn, Vice President Division Head, Content Services, Samsung Electronics America. "Money Transfer is a first step in our vision to evolve Samsung Pay into a platform that makes users' financial lives more convenient. The range of services in Samsung Pay, developed in close collaboration with industry leaders such as Finablr, positions us to positively impact consumers' everyday financial experiences."

Promoth Manghat, Group Chief Executive Officer at Finablr, commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with Samsung to launch this new in-app cross-border payments capability. Underpinned by our integrated technology platform, this service demonstrates our ability to drive payments innovation. Combining our industry-leading network and pioneering technology with Samsung's leadership in the mobile device market, allows us to innovate at a scale that is unique in the US$127 trillion global cross-border payments market. This partnership advances our mission to meet the evolving needs of financial consumers and further strengthens our position as a partner of choice for global payments and technology companies."

Money Transfer in Samsung Pay is available now in the U.S. The service will be expanded to other markets in 2020.

About Finablr

Finablr is a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions underpinned by modern proprietary technology. With deep regulatory know-how, a relentless focus on innovation and leading industry partnerships, Finablr's group companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses across a wide network of digital channels, payments platforms and retail stores.

Finablr is present across the entire payments and foreign exchange value chain, from origination to processing to last-mile distribution. An integrated platform is at the heart of group's proposition, supporting an omni-channel strategy underpinned by best-in-class operating capabilities and connectivity to global payment networks. Driven by technology, the platform combines flexibility with significant economies of scale, making Finablr a partner of choice for leading global banks, financial institutions, retailers, mobile wallet providers and payment technology companies.

Through its category renowned brands, including UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto and Swych, Finablr processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion in volume for its customers. The groups global reach spans over 170 countries with relationships with more than 100 regulators.

For more information, visit the Finablr website: www.finablr.com

About Travelex

Headquartered in London, Travelex has a rich heritage in foreign currency, pioneering the travellers' cheques of the past and the digital payments of the future. With a presence in over 70 countries, and over 1,200 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world, Travelex has distilled its expertise and experience into a platform that reinvents physical and digital cross-border money movement globally to ensure its clients remain one step ahead of the competition. The platform provides financial institutions with a trusted, efficient and accurate international money transfer service, plus secure and reliable banknote delivery of both major and exotic currencies.

A market leading foreign exchange specialist, the business covers the entire value chain of the retail foreign exchange industry. Travelex Group is also active in the remittances and payments space enabling physical and digital cross-border money movement for consumers and financial institutions.

Travelex is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and UHD TVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

