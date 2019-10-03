Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 
03.10.19
10:56 Uhr
7,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces PDMR Dealing

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Eurocastle Announces PDMR Dealing

Guernsey. 3 October 2019 - By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) is making public the following details of dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons:


Name of the PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of transactionVolume and price of transaction Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet Ordinary Shares Disposal of shares 18 September 2019, Euronext, Amsterdam 676 shares at €8.45 per share

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


