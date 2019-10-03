Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.10.2019 | 17:43
(50 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 3

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 September 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank10.41
Gazprom10.04
Lukoil8.12
Novatek5.75
X5 Retail Group5.27
PZU4.17
Polyus2.98
Mobile Telesystems2.95
KGHM Polska2.91
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi2.90

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 September 2019 was as follows:

Russia65.05
Poland17.36
Turkey12.27
Greece3.35
Romania2.70
Hungary2.27
Czech1.41
Kuwait0.83
Other European0.19
Cash & Equivalents-5.43

© 2019 PR Newswire