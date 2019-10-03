Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 September 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 10.41 Gazprom 10.04 Lukoil 8.12 Novatek 5.75 X5 Retail Group 5.27 PZU 4.17 Polyus 2.98 Mobile Telesystems 2.95 KGHM Polska 2.91 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi 2.90

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 September 2019 was as follows: