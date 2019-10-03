Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 September 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.41
|Gazprom
|10.04
|Lukoil
|8.12
|Novatek
|5.75
|X5 Retail Group
|5.27
|PZU
|4.17
|Polyus
|2.98
|Mobile Telesystems
|2.95
|KGHM Polska
|2.91
|Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi
|2.90
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 September 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|65.05
|Poland
|17.36
|Turkey
|12.27
|Greece
|3.35
|Romania
|2.70
|Hungary
|2.27
|Czech
|1.41
|Kuwait
|0.83
|Other European
|0.19
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.43