Teleperformance recognized as the top company in Asia-Pacific for record 8th Consecutive Year

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it received Frost Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Award for an unprecedented eighth consecutive year.

The Frost Sullivan Best Practices awards honor best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Recipients were chosen based on in-depth interviews and extensive research conducted by Frost Sullivan's analysts. Categories evaluated include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, marketing and business development strategy.

"Teleperformance's relentless strive for innovation to further enhance value to its clients has been key to its success. The group has not only expanded its digital and back-office capabilities, but also maintained its focus on core customer service delivery and strengthened its vertical solutions portfolio, said Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice Asia Pacific at Frost Sullivan. Teleperformance continues to differentiate itself through its extended global footprint, its suite of comprehensive solutions to manage and optimize all aspects of the customer experience cycle for clients, its deep industry expertise and its unique security practice."

"Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "We're extremely proud to consistently receive this prize. It reflects well on our overall global industry leadership. An extremely high level of both passion and innovation is essential to constantly exceed customers' expectations for the world's most successful brands. Our clients in Asia-Pacific and all around the world see the results of our High Tech/High Touch approach because it makes the customer experience simpler, faster, better and safer."

