ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, discloses the information required under article 15 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Denominator modified on 3 October 2019 following a capital increase:

New shares issued following the capital increase: 496,920

Total number of shares with voting rights: 21,200,369

Total number of voting rights (=denominator): 21,200,369

Total number of shares with voting rights upon capital increase: 21,200,369

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ in ongoing phase III and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

Company

Michel Baijot, CEO

ASIT biotech

+32 2 264 03 90

investors@asitbiotech.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Hans Herklots

+41 79 598 7149

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Sophie Baumont

+33 627 74 74 49

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com