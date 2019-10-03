Newswire's Earned Media Advantage enables businesses and organizations to leverage media more efficiently and cost-effectively.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - An organization providing advocacy and business development services to minority-owned companies in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi has selected Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to increase its brand awareness. The organization brings together Fortune 5000 companies to network, share and connect with minority businesses that are meeting demands in an ever-changing marketplace.





Increasing visibility and brand awareness are at the heart of their ability to meet their mission. Choosing Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour sets them on a track of success by leveraging media more effectively.

Through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour where software is delivered as a service, this organization is ensuring that their press releases are targeting the right audience at the right time using the right strategies that can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each press release, and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to create the Earned Media Advantage.

It's next-level service in media strategy and communications. Never alone in the process, customers collaborate with one of Newswire's expert Earned Media Advantage Specialists who conduct a media communications survey that informs an Earned Media Advantage Plan that meets their specific targeted goals.

Once a strategic media plan is in place, customers are able to access all the tools that ensure maximum success including a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis and reporting, and media room news collection and sharing.

"Creating strong brand awareness and visibility is a crucial focal point and benefit of our Earned Media Advantage," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP at Newswire. "Every business has a story to tell and the goal is to leverage that message strategically and effectively by turning owned media into the Earned Media Advantage."

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

