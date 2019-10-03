Regulatory News:

On 11 September in Tokyo, Orano signed a cooperation agreement with the Japanese utility TEPCO concerning the decommissioning of the nuclear facilities at the Fukushima site.

Under the terms of the agreement, Orano will share its experience relating to safe and innovative technological solutions for the design, manufacture and operation of buildings dedicated to nuclear waste recovery and conditioning.

Orano will also provide TEPCO teams with its technical expertise in the operation of facilities devoted to the treatment, management and storage of radioactive residues.

Activities under the agreement will be led by the Group's teams specializing in dismantling, clean-up and waste management.

Patrick Champalaune, Orano Group SEVP, Sales Marketing, commented: "With this agreement, Orano wishes to strengthen its long-term relationship with TEPCO, whose choice confirms interest in our solutions and our expertise in the dismantling of nuclear installations and waste management. This important step forward is a reward for the effort put in by the teams working with our customer".

Orano has been present in Japan for 50 years and works with its electrical utility customers throughout the nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium supply to used fuel recycling and the supply of Mox assemblies.

