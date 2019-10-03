Web Presence: Queens Auto Mall now offering over 500 pre-owned vehicles

RICHMOND HILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Tri-state area dealership and auction house Queens Auto Mall now stocking in excess of 500 vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and more.

With more than 500 vehicles in stock from manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Nissan, Honda, and many others, Queens Auto Mall now offers a wider range of pre-owned cars and trucks than any other dealership or auction house in the New York tri-state area. That's according to Queens Auto Mall's general manager, Savvas Kay, as he provides a behind the scenes look at the business.

"Queens Auto Mall is proud to offer the largest selection of quality pre-owned vehicles in the tri-state area," reveals Kay.

An established dealership and auction house, also known as Queens Auto Auction, Queens Auto Mall now stocks more than 500 vehicles, all on offer from its huge climate-controlled showroom. "Our climate-controlled indoor showroom is the biggest in the New York tri-state area," adds general manager Kay.

As the largest dealership and licensed auction house in the region, Queens Auto Mall is, the company says, committed to making used car buying as simple and affordable as possible. Each of its more than 500 quality pre-owned vehicles is offered, Queens Auto Mall says, at nationally competitive prices. "Queens Auto Mall customers are therefore able to buy quality pre-owned vehicles at low, wholesale auction prices," explains Kay.

What's more, unlike at traditional auction houses, the car buying process at Queens Auto Mall is free from the stress of bidding, according to the dealership's general manager. "Customers are also invited to take a test drive," adds Kay, "something which isn't offered under traditional auction circumstances."

From BMW and Mercedes-Benz to Audi, Nissan, Honda, and many more, Queens Auto Mall's vehicles can be viewed in comfort from within the company's climate-controlled showroom. "Protected from the elements, customers can take in hundreds of fantastic vehicles, situated right in the heart of Queens," Kay explains.

Conveniently located in Richmond Hill, Queens Auto Mall also offers in-house services including financing, insurance, and a body shop. This, says Kay, keeps customers coming back year after year.

From Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, Long Island, and Yonkers to New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Queens Auto Mall boasts faithful customers from across the New York tri-state area. The company also sells and supplies cars right across the United States. "With more than 500 vehicles in stock, you name it, and we probably have it," suggests Kay.

"And on the rare occasion that we don't?" asks the Queens Auto Mall general manager, rhetorically. "Well, we'll go out and find it for you!" he adds, wrapping up.

Queens Auto Mall first opened its doors more than three decades ago as one of the first and only licensed auction houses in the New York tri-state area. Thirty years on, Queens Auto Mall maintains its licensed auction house status as Queens Auto Auction. To find out more, call 718-291-5200 or visit https://www.queensauction.com/.

