ScotGems Plc - Investment Management Team Changes

PR Newswire

London, October 3

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

3 October 2019

Investment Management Team Changes

On 25 September 2019 the Company announced that Tom Prew had assumed the role of Lead Manager with immediate effect, with Tom Allen continuing as Co-Manager. Mr Allen has subsequently informed Stewart Investors, the Company's Investment Manager, of his intention to resign and is currently serving out his notice period. During this period Mr Allen will continue to support Mr Prew and the Stewart Investors team in Edinburgh in the management of the Company's portfolio.

Following these investment management team changes the Board are considering a full range of options for the Company's portfolio. The Board will update shareholders of the outcome of these discussions in due course.

Enquiries:

Harry Gladstone

Stewart Investors, Investment Manager 0131 473 2900

PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 538 1400


