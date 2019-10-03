Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116LR ISIN: FR0011981968 Ticker-Symbol: WO6 
Tradegate
03.10.19
14:23 Uhr
56,95 Euro
+0,45
+0,80 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDLINE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDLINE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,00
56,60
19:25
56,15
56,60
19:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDLINE
WORLDLINE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WORLDLINE SA56,95+0,80 %