Sonorax's joint victory with Stimshop highlights how in-store authentication and cashless payments bring the digital experience to the real world of retail

Sonarax (https://www.sonarax.com), the ultrasonic connectivity software technology company, announces that it has won the challenges of "In-store ultrasound mobile payment" and "In-store ultrasound biometric authentication," at Worldline's e-Payments Challenge, alongside Stimshop (http://www.stimshop.com/). The two sound-wave pioneers presented their in-store, ultrasound cashless payment solution, which offers Marketpay, a subsidiary of Carrefour, the opportunity to implement the technology in its supermarkets globally. The companies' award-winning solution is set to pave the future of user experience in retail, addressing solutions for mobile payments, ID authentication, and IoT pairing, extending the digital experience into the real world.

The ultrasonic technology optimizes user experience for both cashier and self-checkout payments using ultrasonic waves. Sonarax and Stimshop's suggested solution would offer consumers in supermarkets the ability to automatically connect their smartphones with the cash register upon approach -- no internet required. While waiting in line, the technology would provide coupons for special offers and loyalty points for long waits. The self-checkout experience would enable a hands-free experience -- all interactions are executed on the kiosk POS. Altogether, the payment method presents a frictionless, uniform, and secure user experience.

All processing is done locally on-device without exposing the user to a third-party provider. The same protocol works on all mobile phones, too, and consumes minimal battery life.

"We are immensely proud of meeting Worldline's challenges and knowing we can offer MarketPay and other Carrefour subsidiaries the best customer experience in their stores," says Sonarax CEO Benny Saban. "The goal here is to extend the seamlessness of the digital world into the real world, all while ensuring security and privacy. Ultrasonic waves are the way, and Sonarax is proud to be spearheading the initiative.

About Sonarax:

Sonarax is a deep tech technology company, which develops the most advanced "Data over Sound" protocol enabling ultra-secure Machine-to-Machine connectivity. The protocol empowers Location-Based-Services from marketing to P2P payment, access control, IoT connectivity, off-line user engagement, and unique indoor navigation. Sonarax's award-winning, unique, and proprietary IP is well recognized by leaders in the academy and industry.

About Stimshop

STIMSHOP transforms any speaker or sound system into a tool for detection, geolocation, authentication and wireless communication.

Any smartphone or connected object detects the signal, even with any audible signal. Interactions, contextualized messages and data transfer are possible, in a simple and universal way, in any circumstance. STIMSHOP is the only one in the world to realize multiplexing communication, in a reliable and robust way, over a hundred meters.

About Worldline and the e-Payments Challenge:

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline's core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline's activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with 2018 pro forma revenue of 2.2 billion euros.

The e-Payments Challenge is a unique co-creation event, where Worldline unites the Fintech community, its customers and its experts to co-innovate and shape the future of payments.

