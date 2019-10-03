Successful demonstration of 5G O-RAN data transmission

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), has successfully demonstrated the transmission of data traffic over O-RAN interface in a 5G New Radio during the official opening of the Center of Innovation in Stockholm on Wednesday, October 2. The Center focuses on Mavenir's innovative and open virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development, both S/W and H/W, as well as innovation on next generation platforms for 5G and IoT for Service Providers, Industry and Enterprises.

The successful transmission of data at the physical layer demonstrated the implementation in a 5G New Radio of the O-RAN split 7.2 open interface between a Distributed Unit (O-DU) and a simulated Remote Radio Unit (RRU) (O-RU). The DU was implemented on an x86-based architecture standard COTS server and displayed maximum speed for the chosen transmission of 777 Mbps.

"The relevance of this demonstration is that the O-RAN interface is a straightforward and robust interface to implement in 5G with standard commercial off-the-shelf equipment," said Mikael Rylander, SVP/GM RAN Business Unit. "This means we will be able to stimulate a full ecosystem of Radio Unit suppliers, which will inject new blood into the market and support the vision of OpenRAN in transforming the mobile network economics."

This first demonstration, shown live in the presence of many customers of the Swedish Mobile Communications Industry and executives of several enterprise technology partnerships, illustrated how Mavenir's Stockholm Innovation Center will drive Mavenir's disruptive approach for next generation 4G and 5G networks with fully virtualized RAN.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, and virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

