The "Europe Customer Care BPO Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Solution; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 2.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 4.80 Bn in 2027.

The growing customer-centric businesses, the demand for cost-efficient, and value-added services are increasing. It is essential to provide the best customer service to all the customers, including new, existing, and potential customers. To serve the customer, businesses are opting for outsourced customer care service.

Customer care BPO helps companies in various ways such as reduce operational cost, reduce workforce, gain competitive advantage, increase cross-selling up-selling, increase customer loyalty retention, build brand reputation, increase overall profitability, and others. The customers in today's highly competitive environment are very demanding in terms of services.

Businesses are highly focused on offering excellent services to its customers. To fulfill the need for customer services, various enterprises are opting for outsourced customer care BPO. The growing concern for enhanced customer services is positively impacting the growth of the customer care BPO market.

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. To offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence).

The RPA has profoundly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors have a tremendous opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

The Europe customer care BPO market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the customer care BPO market is expected to change during the upcoming years. The customer care BPO market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players that capture a significant share of the customer care BPO market.

