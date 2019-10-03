Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) won the "Grand Prix de la Transparence" of the Registration Document for non-SBF 120 companies at the 10th ceremony of the "Grands Prix de la Transparence" organized by Labrador, which took place on Wednesday, October 2, in the presence of Bernard Cazeneuve, former Prime Minister, and more than 280 guests from the financial, legal and compliance departments of the largest French companies.

Since 2008, the "Grands Prix de la Transparence" has been annually rewarding the quality of the regulated information issued by French companies included from the SBF120 index and identifying the companies that have adopted the best practices in terms of transparency for their Registration Document, Code of Ethics, notice of shareholders meeting and website.

The aim of these Grands Prix is ??to enable issuers to measure their performance in terms of transparency each year through 201 objective and demanding rating criteria and to identify the industry's best practices.

This award acknowledges the clarity of Carmila's strategy and business model as well as the Carmila team's willingness to adopt the industry's best practices in terms ofcommunication and information quality since the company went public in July 2017,

Alexandre de Palmas commented: "We are proud of this award which recognizes the quality of Carmila's communication and its willingness to share with its stakeholders its strategy, its ambitions and the results achieved in a dynamic, simple and transparent manner."

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 30 June 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

