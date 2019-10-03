Versus Systems Inc. Becomes a Member of the 8020 Community

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Versus Systems Inc. (CSE:VS)(OTCQB:VRSSF)(FSE:BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the 8020 Connect Inc., ("8020 Connect"), investor community.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Versus Systems Inc. portal on 8020 Connect.

Join here: http://connects.systems/Versus

Through the 8020 platform, Versus Systems Inc. will engage with open lines of communication to ensure each shareholder and an interested investor can stay up to date with corporate developments as well as have an opportunity to be engaged through a social media portal. The interactive structure of the portal provides an opportunity for shareholders to become a part of the communication process and support the development of the Company's investor audience.

8020 Connect is the first social media platform directly connecting existing and potential investors to the Executive Management teams of publicly traded companies.

"In addition to expanding our platform, 8020 Connect has been successfully increasing our investor community. This expanding investor community provides Versus Systems Inc., and other companies on our platform, with an opportunity to increase their investor audience through active participation with the respective companies," stated, Mr. D'Arcy Funfer, CIO of 8020 Connect.

"We are looking forward to working with the 8020 Connect platform as an opportunity to further engage with stakeholders and investors," stated Matthew Pierce, CEO, of Versus Systems Inc.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

About 8020 Connect

8020 Connect Inc. is a social and interactive investment community portal which expands the way shareholders and interested investors access and gather information from public corporations. Built as a hybrid social media and shareholder and management engagement platform, corporations can direct the flow of information to prospective and existing investors through both static and dynamic content. This will allow public companies to build their investment brand and investor awareness while maintaining digital media and regulatory compliance in a growing online investment community. www.8020connect.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

