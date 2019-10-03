LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance announces the winners of its 2019 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, the annual recognition of the top deals in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Leading the way with two awards each were Colombia's Autopista al Mar 1 toll road, which overcame engineering challenges and funding hurdles in a short amount of time, and Brazil's Ga´s Natural Ac¸u, one of the most ambitious power projects ever undertaken in Latin America.
The awards will be given out Thursday evening at the Pierre Hotel in New York City during LatinFinance's 6th annual Project & Infrastructure Finance Dinner.
The awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.
Winning transactions and institutions
Local Currency Financing of the YearEDP Transmissão Aliança SC
Airport Financing of the YearSalvador de Bahia Airport
Port Financing of the YearItapoá
Road Financing of the YearAutopista al Mar 1
Renewable Energy Financing of the YearEnel Green Power
Water Treatment Financing of the YearBRK Ambiental
Power Financing of the YearGás Natural Açu
Mining Financing of the YearFruta del Norte
Oil & Gas Financing of the YearTAG Pipeline
Social Infrastructure Financing of the YearInternet Para Todos Program
Loan Deal of the YearPetroperú
Bond of the YearParaguay's Bioceanico Highway
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: AndesAutopista al Mar 1
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: BrazilGás Natural Açu
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: CaribbeanDP World Caucedo Port Terminal
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Central AmericaFontus Hydro
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Mexico Energía del Valle de México II
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: AndesPhilippi Prietocarrizosa Ferrero DU & Uría
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: BrazilMattos Filho
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: MexicoRitch Mueller
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Latin AmericaClifford Chance
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: AndesSMBC
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: BrazilItaú BBA
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: MexicoNatixis
Financial Advisor of the YearSantander
Infrastructure Bank of the Year Latin AmericaSMBC
Project Sponsor of the YearEnel Américas
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
Media contact:
James Seyfried, james.seyfried@latinfinance.com
LatinFinance Direct Line: +1 305.428.6284
