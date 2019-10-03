GRN Holding Corporation (Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation) Adds National Cannabis Industry Leader, Vicki Christophersen, to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Cannabis industry leader Vicki Christophersen as a member to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Ms. Christophersen has been actively involved development of the Cannabis and Hemp industry in Washington State for nearly 6 years. Ms. Christophersen has been a government relations professional in Washington state since 1998. She has served as the inaugural Executive Director and Lobbyist of the Washington CannaBusiness Association since late 2013. Ms. Christophersen has been an industry leader, working to establish the licensed, regulated industry as a legitimate partner with state and local governments.

"Ms. Christophersen has been a tireless leader in advocating at the state and federal level for the cannabis sector. Her expertise and insights to the regulated industry are a valuable asset. It's a real honor to have Vicki on the DCGD/GRN Holdings Team" commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Ms. Christophersen said: "I have been impressed with Justin's engagement with and support of the nascent, regulated cannabis sector. His is an asset to the entire industry. I am excited to be joining Justin and the rest of the GRN Holding's team to support the vision and trajectory of the cannabis of this company."

