Company provides early user engagement analytics leading to 19/20 NBA season

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the Big Shot Basketball mobile game has reached Top 10 Downloads in Sports, Simulation or Strategy games in Apple App Store in 24 different countries - up from 21 countries last month.

Template For Growth - "Build It and They Will Come"

With the release and uptake of multiple ePlay owned mobile games, the company will now monetize those games with advertising, in-app purchases, and eSports Prizing. The company owns its technology and leverages that intellectual property as a template for expansion of monetization, revenue, partnerships, acquisitions, and game titles. The company will monetize its engaged audiences and use its partnerships and intellectual property toward exponential growth in the highest margin segment of the esports market.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/48395_06017ffe248b8bd3_001full.jpg

"ePlay is thrilled with the off-season user engagement data and brand new revenue sources for the company," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "Earlier this month, was the first time ePlay games were partially enabled for revenue, and the company is excited with these pre-NBA season results."

Under-Monetized Mobile Games Adding eSports Prizing

Currently, ePlay mobile games are primarily using virtual currency for esports Prizing, and therefore are under-monetized. The company has previously stated that Big Shot is expected to generate an average esports, and in-app purchase revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of USD$1.46. As previously announced, conversion to cash prizing is in progress. ePlay is well along the way to the first two steps in earning revenue in the USD$61.3B mobile gaming industry.

Monetizing An Engaged Mobile Audience

Today, ePlay is able to continue to reveal actual user data in which to monetize and focus core growth:

Big Shot users directly entered over 111,000 head-to-head esports competitions since August 2019

esport competition engagement grew 22% in September 2019

Engagement and downloads continue to be stronger than expected prior to launch of 2019/20 NBA season

The newest data reveals the first reported actual ARPDAU is USD$1.24 in September

The company has now released 3 mobile games for further monetization

Adding New Revenue Sources

ePlay is a diversified mobile sports, esports and entertainment game developer and publisher. The company combines gaming, augmented reality, sports, esports, and entertainment technology with an award-winning history. A year ago, the company generated 100% of its revenue from providing services to companies such as CBS, Sony, ESPN, and Intel.

The company released its latest iPhone and Android versions of Big Shot Basketball on September 23, 2019 for Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Compatibility with iOS 13 released by Apple days prior and new features include:

New Journal that tracks drafts, top scores, and Big Shot success

Updated challenges icons to get ready for 2019/20 NBA season

New user interface for login, sign up, and augmented reality (AR) selfies

Performance updates for 3D, Pic-In-Play and augmented reality scenes in the game.

Figure 1. Big Shot Engagement Metrics

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48395