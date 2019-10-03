Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: SOG) ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that William Lancaster will be joining the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 17, 2019.

Mr. Lancaster is currently the President and a member of the Board of Directors of GMT Exploration LLC ("GMT Exploration"), a private oil company based in Colorado. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Strategic is a significant shareholder and member of the Board of Directors of GMT Exploration.

The Company also announces that Amanda Reitenbach has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Ms. Reitenbach has been the Vice-President, Development and Operations at Strategic since July 2018.

Tony Berthelet, currently the CEO of Strategic, has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Berthelet for his efforts with the Company and wishes him well in future endeavors.

The Company also announces that Mr. James Riddell has resigned from the Board of Directors. Strategic wishes to thank Mr. Riddell for his years of service with the Company.

ABOUT STRATEGIC

Strategic is a junior oil and gas company with operated light oil assets, primarily in northern Alberta. Strategic's primary operating area is at Marlowe, Alberta.

Additional information is also available at www.sogoil.com and at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Thompson

Chief Financial Officer

Amanda Reitenbach

Chief Operating Officer

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd.

1100, 645 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4G8

Telephone: 403.767.9000

Fax: 403.767.9122

