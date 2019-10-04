White Mountain Titanium Corporation is Now Future Science Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Future Science Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:FUTS) announced today that Luis Rodriguez, Director and CEO, has released the following letter to its shareholders.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I would like to start off by thanking all of you, our valued shareholders, for your continued support. We look to finish 2019 by beginning the process of setting a new and exciting direction for our company. We have taken the following steps in order to do so.

1. New Management

White Mountain Titanium Corporation is now under new management and has changed its name to Future Science Holdings, Inc. for the purpose of executing our business plans, in order to support shareholder value.

2. Transparency

Preparation of our financial statements is underway and will be filed upon completion. With these filings, we will be able to achieve "OTC Pink Current Information" status with OTC Markets.

3. Additional Management

The Company is interviewing new management prospects who will support our corporate objectives and shareholder interests.

4. Target Markets

The Company is looking into 4 different sectors:

Natural Minerals

Logistics

eCommerce

Social Media

Currently, I am looking for strategic merger and/or acquisition targets to increase value to our shareholders. I have already identified some great opportunities. We will update shareholders as to our progress.

I look forward to continued transparency with our shareholders and communicating our progress of our current and future endeavors.

Luis Rodriguez

About Future Science Holdings, Inc.

Future Science Holdings will use market diversification to benefit from global economic opportunities and expansion taking place across multiple markets, including commercial and technology sectors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by.

Contact:

Future Science Holdings, Inc.

Luis Rodriguez

Email: info@ifuts.com

Website: www.ifuts.com

SOURCE: Future Science Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561907/White-Mountain-Titanium-Corporation-is-Now-Future-Science-Holdings-Inc