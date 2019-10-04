GlobalGeeks Inc. Becomes The Fastest-growing Company In The U.S. Specializing in Remarketing of Second Hand Consumer Electronics That Were Once In Drawer Collecting Dust

By bringing a sustainability in mobile phone industry, GlobalGeeks Inc., the New Jersey based startup group has evolved as a fastest growing U.S company by recreating renewed consumer electronics & valuable mobile services.

WEST BERLIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / In this fast paced world, people routinely race from one thing to another in every walk of their life, moving as quickly as they can and filling up every second with as much activity as possible. But they tend to forget about the importance of recreating and refurbishing. By using this immense potential providing technique of refurbishing the used mobile phones, GlobalGeeks has revolutionized the mobile services industry. The company offers high quality renewed and affordable second-hand phones, tablets and other consumer electronics with a warranty so the users globally can enjoy excellent devices at very affordable prices with responsible customer service.

GlobalGeeks is one of the most trusted companies in the U.S that acts as a global authenticated and a direct source of mobile devices. By providing a service that covers companies and users globally, the company desires to further grow in other countries by increasing their recovery on excess inventory. The company actually gives a hand to people especially for those who can't afford the brand new devices, by delivering them like-new used handsets that comes with a warranty. Every device that GlobalGeeks collects and recovers undergoes through a very severe 60-point inspection process to ensure complete customer satisfaction.



Devices are available in multiple grade levels such as A+, A, A/B, B/C, C etc. Based upon the grade level requirement by the customer, the product will be delivered to them. The company aims to help the clients by refurbishing and reusing electronics by extending the life of a product to keep them out of the waste stream. "To truly succeed in life, adding value to others always comes first. Once you achieve other goals & dreams, you're on the right track to achieve yours." shares Mr. Ahmad Loul, CEO and founder of the company.

Established in 2017, the company is headquartered in New Jersey, U.S.A. GlobalGeeks is a U.S. privately held responsible tech solutions company that specializes in consumer electronics and contributes to the best re-use of electronic devices extending its life span. The firm provides retailers, wholesalers, corporations and international traders with premier mobile services that range from device distribution and refurbishing to asset recovery solutions. They have multiple offices which are located in U.S., Europe, Middle East, and South America. GlobalGeeks has a variety of certifications, spanning precise quality standards and environmental responsibility. More details about the company and its services can be found at: www.globalgeeks.com



Name: Cara Doherty

Company: GlobalGeeks Inc.

Email: Cara@globalgeeks.com

Website: https://globalgeeks.com

Address: 413 Bloomfield Dr, Berlin Township, NJ 08091, USA

Phone: +1 (800) 421-6603



