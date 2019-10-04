Fincera Inc.: Fincera Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SHIJIAZHUANG, HEBEI PROVINCE, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Fincera Inc. ("Fincera" or the "Company") (OTCQB:YUANF), a leading provider of internet-based financing and ecommerce services for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and individuals in China, today reported financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

2019 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Income (revenue) for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was RMB348.9 million (US$50.8 million), a 27.9% decrease from RMB484.0 million in the prior-year period, as a result of a lack of debt assignment income being generated during the quarter.

Net income was RMB61.0 million (US$8.9 million) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, or RMB1.20 (US$0.18) per diluted share, compared to RMB132.0 million, or RMB2.59 per diluted share, in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of lower revenue being generated during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Operational Highlights

Loan transaction volume across all loan types for the second quarter of 2019 totaled approximately RMB6.86 billion (US$1.00 billion), compared to approximately RMB7.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease was primarily caused by pressure from Chinese regulators on lending platforms to decrease lending volume.

Operating Review

CeraVest, known as Qingyidai (???) in China, is the Company's proprietary peer-to-peer ("P2P") lending platform through which it offers individuals and small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") short-term financing at competitive interest rates. Fincera offers three loan types to its customers via its CeraVest platform: 180-day term loans (the Company's primary focus), 30-day lines of credit, and installment loans.

180-Day Term Loans ("Qingying")

Fincera facilitates 180-day term loans that accrue interest at 4.25% (or 8.62% on an annualized basis) and are branded as Qingying. Fincera charges a facilitation fee between 2.5-5% depending on the type of the loan. The facilitation fee is collected by the Company while the investor holding the loan at maturity receives the entirety of the principal and interest payments. In addition, the borrower remits 10.0% of the principal loan balance to the Company as a security deposit that is refunded to the borrower upon timely repayment of principal and interest. In the event of delinquency, the Company keeps the security deposit as a one-time penalty fee and may assess additional penalties.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company has facilitated an aggregate of RMB33.49 billion (US$4.87 billion) in Qingying 180-day term loans.

During the second quarter of 2019, Fincera facilitated RMB4.6 billion (US$0.67 billion) in Qingying 180-day term loans.

30-day Lines of Credit ("Yueying")

Fincera facilitates revolving credit lines that are interest-free to SMBs to help them fund their short-term working capital needs. Branded as Yueying, these credit lines have a 30-day billing cycle. Outstanding balances after the bill due date are considered delinquent and subject to certain penalties.

Similar to credit cards, Fincera's credit lines assess no fees on borrowers as long as any outstanding balances are paid in full each month. A fee of between 1.6%-2.2% is charged to the merchants where the credit lines are used. When the credit line is successfully facilitated by the P2P lending platform, Fincera collects a portion of this fee as facilitation fee income. The remainder of the fee goes to the investor in the loan.

Credit line users are subject to an application and credit approval process and are required to provide guarantees and collateral. Merchants may use funds received from users to make payments to other users or merchants, or to cash out the funds via transfer to a bank account.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company has facilitated an aggregate of RMB63.99 billion (US$9.31 billion) in Yueying 30-day lines of credit transactions.

During the second quarter of 2019, Fincera facilitated RMB2.2 billion (US$0.32 billion) in Yueying 30-day lines of credit transactions.

Installment Loans ("Zhongying")

Fincera facilitates installment loans, branded as Zhongying, that are utilized by borrowers primarily to fund purchases of trucks and consumer discretionary goods and services, with the borrowed purchase funds being transferred directly to the merchant via Fincera's payment network. Based on the term of the loan and the type of purchase, Fincera charges a fee between 3.5%-8.9% to the merchants receiving the funds. Similar to Yueying, when the loan is successfully facilitated by the Company's online P2P platform, Fincera collects a portion of this fee as facilitation fee income. The remainder of the fee goes to the investor of the loan in the form of interest payments. The loans require some borrowers to provide collateral to partially secure their obligations.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company has facilitated an aggregate RMB7.04 billion (US$1.02 billion) in Zhongying installment loans.

During the second quarter of 2019, Fincera facilitated RMB11.2 million (US$1.6 million) in Zhongying installment loans.

Update on Recent Business Disruptions

As previously announced in a press release on August 14, 2019, Fincera and other peer-to-peer lending businesses in the Hebei Province of China received requests from the Hebei provincial government to cease all P2P lending operations. Fincera has been extensively examined by the Hebei financial bureau since January 2018, which to this day has not shared findings or reports of any kind with the Company. Fincera is the largest Hebei-based company operating in the P2P lending industry, comprising over 90% of the province's market with approximately RMB9.0 billion in unpaid principal balance. The Company continues to operate its business as usual but has found it difficult to expand its platform over the past 18 months since Chinese regulators began pressuring businesses to decrease lending volume.

Fincera's core competency is to provide financial services nationwide to small and medium-sized private enterprises, primarily in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company plans to continue this core business regardless of the underlying funding model.

At present, the Company believes its P2P platform is in line with national regulatory requirements, but is taking precautionary steps to potentially transform from a P2P funding model into an institutionally funded model due to the government's recent regulatory actions on the P2P lending industry. The Company has already begun to conduct business negotiations with a number of financial institutions in this regard. The government has also encouraged banks to work with eligible enterprises. For example, the Company is working with XinWang Bank to explore funding alternatives.

The Company also previously announced a contingency plan to raise funds by selling the Kaiyuan Finance Center, which has an estimated value of over RMB4.0 billion. Mr. Yong Hui Li, Fincera's Chairman and CEO, has publicly reaffirmed his intention to utilize his personal assets to support the Company, if necessary.

Management Commentary

Mr. Jason Wang, CFO of Fincera, stated, "Despite the industry headwinds caused by the government's more stringent regulations on the peer-to-peer lending industry in China, we achieved over RMB6.86 billion in overall loan transactions in the second quarter of 2019 as Fincera's online lending platform continues to serve investors, individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in China. We remain confident in the long-term viability of our business and are committed to providing financial services nationwide to small and medium-sized private enterprises, primarily in the transportation and logistics industry. Fincera is competitive because it has developed a nationwide, mature service micro-enterprise model and a team that has 25 years of accumulated risk and management experience. This experience is a significant competitive advantage for Fincera and has proven itself over the years. We believe we can continue to operate our core business regardless of what underlying funding model is utilized and have taken steps to appropriately position the Company to adapt to whatever regulatory events may come to pass."

Currency Conversion

This release contains approximate translations of certain RMB amounts into US$ for convenience. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of US$1.00 = RMB6.8747 on June 30, 2019, representing the certificated exchange rate published by the People's Bank of China's Monetary Policy Division. No representation is intended to imply that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at such rate, or at any other rate.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Income (Revenues)

The table below sets forth certain line items from the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Income as a percentage of income:

(in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue % Change RMB RMB Facilitation fee 207,100 59.4 % 159,189 32.9 % 30.1 % Interest income 30,302 8.7 % 57,606 11.9 % (47.4 %) Service charges - - 19,171 4.0 % (100.0 %) Property lease and management 52,553 15.0 % 51,879 10.7 % 1.3 % Other income 58,963 16.9 % 29,485 6.1 % 100.0 % Debt assignment income - - % 166,621 34.4 % (100.0 %) Total income 348,918 100 % 483,951 100 % (27.9 %)

Total income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was RMB348.9 million (US$50.8 million), a 27.9% decrease from RMB484.0 million in the prior-year period, as a result of a decrease in debt assignment income and interest income, which was partially offset by an increase in facilitation fees.

Facilitation fees, which represent fees charged for matching borrowers with investors on the CeraVest platform, totaled RMB207.1 million (US$30.1 million) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, a 30.1% increase from RMB159.2 million in the prior-year period mainly due to transaction volume growth in the Company's Qingying 180-day term loan product.

Interest income, which mainly represents interest earned on loans to CeraVest borrowers and loans to other borrowers, totaled RMB30.3 million (US$4.4 million) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB57.6 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to certain offline borrowers defaulting on loans with large outstanding balances since the prior-year period. The Company stops accruing interest income for subsequent periods once a loan is in default.

The Company recorded no service charges, which represent CeraPay transaction fees, in the three months ended June 30, 2019, which compares to RMB19.2 million in the prior-year period. Since July 2017, CeraPay loan transactions have been facilitated through the P2P lending platform; as a result, the service charges under the previous transaction process are now allocated as facilitation fees to the Company and as interest payable to investors of each loan once the facilitation is successful. Thus, the Company has not had this revenue item to report since the third quarter of 2018.

Property lease and management revenues, consisting of revenue derived from the Kaiyuan Finance Center, which includes the Shijiazhuang Hilton Hotel and office leasing operations, totaled RMB52.6 million (US$7.6 million) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB51.9 million in the prior-year period. The slight increase was primarily due to higher occupancy rates and revenue from the Hilton Shijiazhuang Hotel. The Kaiyuan Finance Center's occupancy rate was 88.8% during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 89.0% in the prior-year period, as a result of increased competition in the leasing market in Shijiazhuang. The occupancy rate of the hotel was 61.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 56.0% in the prior-year period.

Debt assignment income, which represents the receipt of fees when delinquent loans are sold to third parties, totaled zero in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB166.6 million in the prior-year period, because the sales of delinquent loans to third parties during the second quarter resulted in a RMB12.0 million net loss that was instead classified to selling and marketing expense.

Other income, which mainly consists of penalty and late fees across all loan types and is reduced by redeemed cash incentives that the Company provides to investors, totaled RMB59.0 million (US$8.6 million) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 100.0% compared to the prior-year period, due to an increase in penalty and late fees collected from overdue loans as the Company continued strengthening its collection efforts.

Operating Costs and Expenses

The Company's operating costs and expenses decreased approximately 15.1% to RMB260.6 million (US$37.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from RMB307.0 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to a significant decrease in provision for credit losses, which was partially offset by increases in marketing expense and selling and marketing expense. The provision for credit loss was lower compared to the prior-year period due to provision being taken for certain loans to some large offline borrowers that became delinquent during the prior-year period. Marketing expense did not see a reversal as it did during the three months ended June 30, 2018, during which time large amounts of underperforming loans were sold to third parties, resulting in the portion of provision for credit losses allocated to marketing expense being reversed. As a result, during the prior-year period, RMB54.3 million in marketing expense was reversed. In contrast, marketing expense totaled RMB1.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019. Selling and marketing expense increased approximately 178.9% to RMB101.5 million from RMB36.4 million in the prior-year period, due to increased expenses incurred from the new brokerage business model that was launched in April 2018 and losses from the sale of delinquent loans to third parties.

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Income from continuing operations before income taxes totaled RMB88.3 million (US$12.8 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB177.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the increased operating costs and expenses mentioned above.

Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, totaled RMB0.1 million (US$7,000) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to income of RMB1.0 million in the prior-year period. The Company continues the winding down of its legacy truck-leasing business, which is classified as discontinued operations.

Net Income

Net income was RMB61.0 million (US$8.9 million) in the three months ended June 30, 2019, or RMB1.20 (US$0.18) per diluted share, compared to RMB132.0 million, or RMB2.59 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Data / Highlights

At June 30, 2019, Fincera's cash and cash equivalents (not including restricted cash) were RMB545.3 million (US$79.3 million), compared to RMB994.5 million at December 31, 2018.

Other financing receivables were RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) at June 30, 2019, compared to RMB11.9 million at December 31, 2018. As Fincera continues selling its old CeraPay loan products to CeraVest investors through its P2P lending platform or collecting payments from borrowers that have defaulted on those loans, the balance for other financing receivables will continue to decrease.

Total liabilities were RMB4.4 billion (US$641.0 million) and stockholders' equity was RMB350.2 million (US$50.9 million) at June 30, 2019, compared to RMB4.6 billion and RMB363.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The decrease in liabilities was primarily due to a decrease of RMB150.6 million in financing payables to related parties. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily a result of the Company paying a dividend during the second quarter of 2019. On May 22, 2019, the Company paid its first semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share, which resulted in a total of US$14.7 million paid to shareholders.

FINCERA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 US$ RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB Income Facilitation fee 30,125 207,100 159,189 56,722 389,946 287,545 Interest income 4,408 30,302 57,606 6,131 42,150 107,780 Service charges - - 19,171 - - 19,396 Property lease and management 7,644 52,553 51,879 14,993 103,071 103,240 Other income 8,577 58,963 29,485 17,406 119,659 25,762 Debt assignment income - - 166,621 144 993 167,861 Total income 50,754 348,918 483,951 95,396 655,819 711,548 Operating Costs and Expenses (Income) Interest expense 2,403 16,519 15,152 4,854 33,371 31,753 Interest expense, related parties 5,302 36,453 39,682 10,526 72,361 73,096 Provision for credit losses 3,209 22,060 178,122 7,394 50,832 171,242 Product development expense 2,883 19,817 19,161 6,232 42,843 38,995 Property and management cost 4,085 28,086 27,927 8,280 56,925 56,233 Marketing expense 180 1,238 (54,325 ) 157 1,080 (154,078 ) Selling and marketing 14,763 101,491 36,395 31,038 213,375 82,577 General and administrative 5,087 34,975 44,887 10,369 71,287 99,572 Total operating costs and expenses 37,912 260,639 307,001 78,850 542,075 399,390 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 12,842 88,279 176,950 16,546 113,745 312,158 Income tax provision 3,979 27,356 46,001 5,153 35,427 80,416 Income from continuing operations 8,864 60,294 130,949 11,393 78,319 231,742 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 7 50 1,009 (22 ) (154 ) 3,723 Net income 8,871 60,974 131,958 11,370 78,165 235,465 Earnings per share Basic Continuing operations 0.18 1.25 2.68 0.23 1.60 4.80 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.18 1.25 2.70 0.23 1.60 4.87 Diluted Continuing operations 0.18 1.20 2.57 0.23 1.55 4.80 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.18 1.20 2.59 0.23 1.55 4.88 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 48,912,645 48,912,645 48,875,359 48,910,784 48,910,784 48,305,162 Diluted 50,561,170 50,561,170 50,912,788 50,522,816 50,522,816 50,438,934

FINCERA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share data)

June 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$ RMB RMB (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 79,314 545,259 994,489 Restricted cash 203 1,393 714 Loans, net 371,613 2,554,726 2,260,982 Other financing receivables, net 446 3,067 11,868 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,000 96,249 79,313 Current assets of discontinued operations 5,526 37,992 38,433 Total current assets 471,102 3,238,686 3,385,799 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 185,883 1,277,893 1,301,114 Deferred tax assets, net 28,393 195,195 219,355 Long-term loans, net 3,992 27,441 23,021 Other long-term asset 782 5,374 - Non-current assets of discontinued operations 1,878 12,910 14,966 Total assets 692,030 4,757,499 4,944,255

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Dividends payable 9,477 65,150 - Short-term bank borrowings (including short-term bank borrowings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB640,000 and RMB678,772 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 93,095 640,000 678,772 Long-term bank borrowings, current portion 12,801 88,000 86,000 Financing payables, related parties (including financing payables, related parties of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB1,975,670 and RMB2,129,374 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 300,868 2,068,378 2,218,974 Other payables and accrued liabilities (including other payables and accrued liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB170,274 and RMB235,541 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 147,501 1,014,025 973,147 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB24,396 and RMB90,389 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 8,169 56,156 108,386

FINCERA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED

(in thousands except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 US$ RMB RMB Current liabilities of discontinued operations (including current liabilities of discontinued operations of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of nil and RMB70 as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 1,483 10,203 10,352 Total current liabilities 573,394 3,941,912 4,075,631 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank borrowings 66,912 460,000 505,000 Other long-term liability 782 5,374 - Total liabilities 641,088 4,407,286 4,580,631 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred shares, $0.001 par value authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued - none - - - Ordinary shares - $0.001 par value authorized - 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 48,914,075 shares at June 30, 2019; issued and outstanding - 48,908,860 shares at December 31, 2018 49 336 336 Additional paid-in capital 117,931 810,741 902,316 Statutory reserves 27,059 186,022 186,022 Accumulated deficit (94,097 ) (646,886 ) (725,050 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,942 350,213 363,624 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 692,030 4,757,499 4,944,255

