Molecular Partners AG: Late-Stage Data from Abicipar in Age-Related Macular Degeneration to be Showcased at American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, today announced that its partner Allergan plc, (NYSE:AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage in ophthalmology, will present new data from investigational Abicipar at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) to be held in San Francisco, California, as follows:

Retina Subspecialty Day, Late Breaking - RET 11 - Section VIII: Late Breaking Developments, Part I (Friday, October 11, 4:18 - 4:58 PM; local Pacific Time):

Abicipar for Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration:

Two-Year Results from CEDAR and SEQUOIA Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Author/Presenter: Khurana R.

Time: 4:34 - 4:39 PM, local Pacific Time

Financial Calendar

October 31, 2019 Interim Management Statement Q3 2019 December 12, 2019 R&D Day in New York February 6, 2020 Publication of Full-year Results 2019 (unaudited) April 29, 2020 Annual General Meeting

http://investors.molecularpartners.com/financial-calendar-and-events/

*DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG

