Folgendes Instrument wird heute (04.10.2019) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.

The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (10/04/2019).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:

6BF FO0000000179 BAKKAFROST P/F NAM.



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.