Folgendes Instrument wird heute (04.10.2019) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (10/04/2019).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
6BF FO0000000179 BAKKAFROST P/F NAM.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (10/04/2019).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
6BF FO0000000179 BAKKAFROST P/F NAM.
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.