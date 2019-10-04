Join the Discussion With Jim Miller, CEO, ImageWare Systems, About the Launch of Biometric Authentication System for macOS "In The Boardroom" on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Desktop and laptop macOS users will now have access to frictionless, anti-spoofing biometric authentication

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019), a leader in mobile and cloud-based identity proofing and biometric authentication solutions, announced that GoVerifyID, a complete end-to-end biometric authentication solution, is now available for the macOS operating system. Incorporated into GoVerifyID is ImageWare's new, frictionless, anti-spoofing technology, Biointellic, which has been available to users on Windows and Linux operating systems, and will now also be available to all customers using macOS.

Apple currently has over 100 million active users and the number of macOS devices in the enterprise continues to grow due to bring your own device (BYOD) policies. ImageWare's launch of a frictionless biometric solution for macOS enables even more businesses to utilize identity as a security measure. IT management is now able to incorporate macOS in their network security and, with GoVerifyID, to avoid costly data breaches. Biointellic uses the latest in artificial intelligence, including neural networks and machine learning, to provide the ultimate in liveness detection, thus halting presentation attacks. Biointellic provides a seamless user experience, not requiring any special hardware, nor subjecting the user to unnatural movements or flashing lights. Its frictionless nature results in improved user adoption and lowered abandonment rates.

"With the growing number of enterprises using macOS, we wanted to ensure that they have access to not only biometric security but a zero-friction, anti-spoofing enhancement as well," said Jim Miller, CEO, ImageWare Systems. "In the past, if enterprises wanted to use Apple devices with macOS, they were either exposed or they couldn't use them at all. GoVerifyID for macOS gives them the opportunity to not have to compromise anymore."

The simple process to access one's account includes entering the username and password in your computer and providing a biometric sample for authentication through the GoVerifyID app. The computer will automatically login once the biometric sample is verified. Its capabilities currently include multiple biometric modalities such as face (with anti-spoofing), palm and voice recognition, on-device biometrics, and non-biometric, two-factor authentication including a six-digit PIN and a yes/no question.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

