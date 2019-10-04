NetBet launch their Black Cab advertising campaign

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2019is proud to announce the launch of their new taxi campaign designed to promote the brand to new audiences. Running for a month, the campaign will see 750 Black Cabs adorned with NetBet's branding take over the streets of London. In conjunction with taxi advertising company Ubiquitous, NetBet hopes that this campaign will raise awareness of their brand throughout the capital and beyond.



NetBet have continued to increase their presence in the market since becoming one of the early pioneers of the online gaming industry, over 18 years ago.

The undersides of tip seats in the taxis will be decorated with the NetBet logo and details of a great introductory offer for new customers. Until 10th November 2019, anyone signing up to NetBet's website will be offered up to 100 Free Spins on the Starburst slot game - with no deposit required! All that new players have to do is use the special bonus code "WHEEL" and start having fun. This offer jointly goes with NetBet's standard 100% bonus on initial deposits up to £200. With so much available for new players, signing up has never had so much potential!

But more importantly, NetBet is a reliable figure in the online gaming industry and has been providing a quality product alongside customer service since 2001. Moreover, they currently deliver exceptional variety and excitement to over 15 countries.

Whether you are looking for some entertainment on the go or at home, you can take advantage of this great offer and claim 100 Free Spins to start playing with today!

Full terms & conditions

UP TO 100 FREE SPINS - NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

New UK certified players | Valid mobile number required | No minimum deposit | 1 to 100 Starburst Free Spins randomly allocated | 40 times wagering on winnings | Ends 10.11.19 | Full T&Cs apply

https://casino.netbet.co.uk/wheel100

WELCOME PACKAGE

New UK certified players | £10+ deposit | No e-wallets/prepaid | 30 times wagering on Bonus | 50x times wagering on Free Spins winnings |

Full T&Cs apply

https://casino.netbet.co.uk/welcome-bonus

For more information and for any questions, feel free to get in touch via the listed contact details below.

https://www.netbet.co.uk/

Email: press@netbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4963c024-70b4-43bd-b8ab-53f7e73707a8