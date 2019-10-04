ELEMENTIS PLC - Directorate Change

4 October 2019

Elementis plc (the "Company")

Directorate change

Elementis plc (LSE: ELM), a global specialty chemicals company announces that as part of the Board's succession planning processes, Nick Salmon has agreed to step down from the Board and not stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2020. Nick has served as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director since 2014. A process to identify his successor is now underway.

The Company also announces the appointment of Sandra Boss as designated non-executive director for engagement with the Company's workforce, in line with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code (July 2018) with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

020 7067 2999





LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36