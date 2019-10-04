Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 4am EDT, 8am GMT, 7pm AEDT. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EDT, 12pm GMT, 11pm AEDT.

Those wishing to participate should call:

From: United Kingdom 0800 358 6377 (toll free) US and Canada 800 239 9838 (toll free) Australia 1 800 573 793 (toll free) All other countries +1 323 794 2551 (this is not a toll free number) Conference ID 8263607

Access to the webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (www.janushenderson.com/ir). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least seven days following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$360 billion in assets under management (at 30 June 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Contacts:

Investor enquiries:

John Groneman

+44 (0) 20 7818 2106

john.groneman@janushenderson.com



Press enquiries:

North America

Taylor Smith

+1 303 336 5031

taylor.smith@janushenderson.com



EMEA

Sarah de Lagarde

+44 (0) 20 7818 2626

sarah.delagarde@janushenderson.com