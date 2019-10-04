Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot's Eliminates Everi Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JP)(TSXV:JP.WT)(US OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt:LVH2)(Berlin:LVH2) . Further to the Company's News Release dated August 13, 2019, the Company is pleased to report that it has eliminated its debt to Everi Games Inc. in its entirety.

Under the terms of a debt settlement agreement entered into between the Company and Everi, in addition to the initial US$75,000 payment, the Company paid a final payment of US$200,000 to extinguish its entire debt of US$1,355,355.29 plus accrued interest.

President and CEO Jake Kalpakian states, " We are very pleased at this significant and favourable outcome. With the Everi debt behind us, we will be able to focus on building our core business of deploying more of our revolutionary Jackpot BlitzTM tables."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

