Drive Lending Automation With Newgen at Global SME Finance Forum 2019, Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor at the Global SME Finance Forum 2019 to be held at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Amsterdam, Netherlands from 7th - 9th October 2019.

Banking decision makers and influencers can meet Newgen experts at the event to experience Newgen's lending solutions for small and medium enterprises (SME). The solutions built on low code application platform help banks streamline lending processes for improved business outcomes and a superior customer experience. Using these purpose-built solutions, financial institutions (FIs) can respond to market expectations faster, present a unified view to their customers and stay on top of regulations.

Newgen will also showcase its peer-to-peer (P2P) lending solution that enables traditional financial institutions to expand their portfolio of financial services and securely tap into their high-risk customer pool. The solution facilitates effective collaboration, smart automation, and thorough integration thereby accelerating the P2P lending cycle.

"This event is an opportunity for the industry leaders to witness how Newgen's solutions help banks and FIs overcome the hurdles associated with SME and P2P lending. Our banking solutions, powered with modern technologies such as RPA, AI/ML, social sensing, mobility & analytics help organizations transform key business processes and drive organizational agility," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

The Global SME Finance Forum is the annual flagship event of the SME Finance Forum which attracts over 500 senior executives from hundreds of SME-oriented banks, development finance institutions, and fintech companies from around the world.

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

