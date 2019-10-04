Mulberry Marketing Communications Launches New Brand Identity

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With decisive new brand positioning, a refined logo and an updated website (www.mulberrymc.com), Mulberry Marketing Communications brings to life its central mission, best expressed in its new tagline: Making business to business personal.

"As times and trends change, it's important for organizations to adapt by modernizing and rethinking their branding," said Mulberry European Director Matthew Howells. "Refreshing our brand identity allows us to express with clarity who we are as an organization, the quality of the work we do and the personal approach to B2B marketing and communications that drives our clients' businesses. We believe that relationships are everything, and feel our new branding conveys this."

Making Business to Business Personal

Mulberry stresses its "People to People" approach to B2B marketing and its role as a leader in developing personalized, goal-oriented strategies for its clients. The agency understands the vital importance of creating personal connections between B2B brands and their customers, and telling stories that inspire, engage and entertain. This personal approach extends through the agency's interactions with clients, team members, business partners and others.

Behind the Berry

The Mulberry logo is a symbol of entrepreneurship - specifically, the enterprising character of the agency's late founder, Chris Klopper. Before Klopper started the agency in 1995, his first business endeavor was picking mulberries by hand and selling them door-to-door. Mulberry's new logo features the primary color palette and depicts a cross-section of the fruit, which changes from white to plum to black as it ripens. A secondary palette includes lively shades of red, green, purple and orange.

On the Web

Mulberry's engaging new website brings its revamped brand positioning and color palette to life. It showcases past campaigns across the cleaning & hygiene, foodservice, technology, heavy equipment and travel & hospitality industries, includes a blog with thought leadership-focused content and humanizes the brand by introducing visitors to the agency's staff.

About Mulberry Marketing Communications

Founded in 1995, Mulberry Marketing Communications is a full-service marketing and communications agency headquartered in London with offices in Chicago and Melbourne. Mulberry specializes in developing strategic business-to-business campaigns, and offers an array of services, including strategy and branding, content marketing, public relations, design, video, digital and social media. For more information, visit www.mulberrymc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005808/Mulberry_Marketing_Communications_Matthew_Howells.jpg