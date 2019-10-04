VRB SDN BHD: VRB Launches Its Asia Pacific Project in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2019 / On September 29, 2019, the opening ceremony of the Asia Pacific VRB Digital Currency was held in the top banquet hall in Kuala Lumpur, marking the official launch of the VRB Asia Pacific project. The event brought together hundreds of well-known blockchain project owners and industry leaders from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Malaysia. At the same time, it also attracted a large number of community members and blockchain enthusiasts, and hundreds of media broadcast live events around the world.

At 17:30 on the afternoon of the meeting, the grand ceremony entered the cocktail party and the guest exchange session. The host introduced the guests of honor. After a traditional dance performance full of Malaysian flavor, six guests from VRB and US private banks took the stage to launch the ceremony. Afterwards, Mr. Richard Thomson, CEO of VRB Project, delivered a speech on stage, expressing his thanks to the guests and watching the video of the history of private banking in the United States.

VRB Corporation is a contractual digital asset bank based on the bottom technology of blockchain. Mainly engaged in digital currency pledge, digital currency transaction leverage allocation, commissioned digital currency quantitative transactions, digital currency asset management and other professional services.

After giving the speech by Mr. Nicholas Davies, chief technical officer of VRB, he shared VRB's future plans. At present, asset mapping token, asset management and asset circulation are the three core businesses of VRB. In the future, VRB will create a professional and efficient asset management platform. Users can exchange any amount of currency with the VRB anytime, anywhere, and use VRB in major mainstream exchanges to efficiently invest in all kinds of digital crypto assets.

Finally, VRB signed the first reserve currency guarantee contract with the invited VIP, marking the official launch of the VRB asset management business. The global launch of VRB, the world's largest digital asset wealth management bank, will bring a new approach to digital asset management and the opportunity to become a strong competitor to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

