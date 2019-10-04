A recent project milestone saw the disconnection of properties from overhead lines and will enable 64km of poles and wires to be replaced by off-grid solar-plus-battery solutions. From pv magazine Australia. Western Australia's government-owned utility Horizon Power has become the first in the nation to remove parts of its overhead network and replace them with an off-grid renewable energy alternative - in this case solar. The utility is installing 17 standalone power systems on fringe-of-grid properties east of Esperance, with a focus on regional farms susceptible to outages. With solar panels, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...