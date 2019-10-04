Bond issued by Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Bond Market Denmark as per 8 October 2019. The bond will transfer from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen (main market) with last day of trading on 7 October 2019. The above changes are made at the company's request. For further information, please refer to the company's announcements. ISIN: DK0030420492 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S ---------------------------------------------------- Short name Velliv Tier 2 ---------------------------------------------------- ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel.+45 33 93 33 66