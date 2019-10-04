The "MCE-DD Deepwater Development 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'MCE Deepwater Development 2020' engages key members of the deepwater oil and gas community by providing a stage for world-class technical discussions focusing on the technology, innovation and experience paving the way to realizing a future of increasing demand. The technical program works together with the focused exhibition and valuable networking opportunities to create an environment conducive to better understanding the long-term vision of the global deepwater industry.
MCE Deepwater Development is recognized as the leading conference addressing technical issues related to engineering, development, and production of oil and gas in deep and ultra-deepwater arenas around the world. As our industry confronts new challenges, the sharing of deepwater experience will play a critical role in improving the quality, safety, and economics vital to the future of the industry.
The mission of MCEDD is to provide a focused event, based in Europe and completely dedicated to the advancement of global exploration and production. The conference addresses the myriad of technical issues and challenges confronting this industry while offering networking opportunities unrivalled by any other industry event.
The MCE Deepwater Development Technical Conference:
Speakers
- Jan van den Akker Technical Authority Controls Systems OneSubsea
- Caroline Alting Head of Engineering and Projects Maersk Drilling
- Chris Barton Sr. VP Business Development Offshore Wood.
- David Bloom Corporate Client Relations Director Subsea 7
- Phil Cooper Corporate Development Director Xodus Group
- Michael Gassert Director Deepwater Development ENiProgetti
- Mark Gillespie Executive Commercial Director Offshore Royal IHC
- Iain Grainger Vice President Commercial Europe Africa McDermott
- Steve Hall Chief Executive Officer SUT
- Carl-Petter Halvorsen VP Business Development CSUB
- Eric Hansen Commercial Manager Africa and South Atlantic Saipem Offshore Business Unit
- Boyd Howell Director of Sales Marketing MODEC
- John Kachantones Offshore Installation Global Category Manager Shell
- David Kaye Director, Rigid Pipeline and Installation Technologies Subsea GBU TechnipFMC
- Frans Pieter Lindeboom Category Manager Offshore Rigs Repsol
- John MacLeod Chief Technology Officer/Sr. Vice President Aker Solutions
- Stuart McDonnell Senior Project Manager Project Delivery Assurance OMV Exploration Production
- Wilfrid Merlin CITEPH Program Director EVOLEN
- Eric Meyer R&D Deep Offshore Program Manager Total E&P
- Steve Moulder Business Development Manager Weir Oil Gas
- Martin van Onna Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO Airborne Oil Gas
- Ken Richardson EVP Global Offshore ABS
- David Saul BP Global Projects Organisation, Engineering Technical Authority Subsea
- Franois THIEBAUD Chief Technical Officer DORIS Group
- John Upchurch Subsea Director ABS
- Dave R. Wilkinson Senior Subsea Systems Consultant ExxonMobil
- Fredrik Witting Product Manager Subsea Manifolds Connection Systems GE Oil Gas
