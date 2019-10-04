The "MCE-DD Deepwater Development 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'MCE Deepwater Development 2020' engages key members of the deepwater oil and gas community by providing a stage for world-class technical discussions focusing on the technology, innovation and experience paving the way to realizing a future of increasing demand. The technical program works together with the focused exhibition and valuable networking opportunities to create an environment conducive to better understanding the long-term vision of the global deepwater industry.

MCE Deepwater Development is recognized as the leading conference addressing technical issues related to engineering, development, and production of oil and gas in deep and ultra-deepwater arenas around the world. As our industry confronts new challenges, the sharing of deepwater experience will play a critical role in improving the quality, safety, and economics vital to the future of the industry.

The mission of MCEDD is to provide a focused event, based in Europe and completely dedicated to the advancement of global exploration and production. The conference addresses the myriad of technical issues and challenges confronting this industry while offering networking opportunities unrivalled by any other industry event.

The MCE Deepwater Development Technical Conference:

Speakers

Jan van den Akker Technical Authority Controls Systems OneSubsea

Caroline Alting Head of Engineering and Projects Maersk Drilling

Chris Barton Sr. VP Business Development Offshore Wood.

David Bloom Corporate Client Relations Director Subsea 7

Phil Cooper Corporate Development Director Xodus Group

Michael Gassert Director Deepwater Development ENiProgetti

Mark Gillespie Executive Commercial Director Offshore Royal IHC

Iain Grainger Vice President Commercial Europe Africa McDermott

Steve Hall Chief Executive Officer SUT

Carl-Petter Halvorsen VP Business Development CSUB

Eric Hansen Commercial Manager Africa and South Atlantic Saipem Offshore Business Unit

Boyd Howell Director of Sales Marketing MODEC

John Kachantones Offshore Installation Global Category Manager Shell

David Kaye Director, Rigid Pipeline and Installation Technologies Subsea GBU TechnipFMC

Frans Pieter Lindeboom Category Manager Offshore Rigs Repsol

John MacLeod Chief Technology Officer/Sr. Vice President Aker Solutions

Stuart McDonnell Senior Project Manager Project Delivery Assurance OMV Exploration Production

Wilfrid Merlin CITEPH Program Director EVOLEN

Eric Meyer R&D Deep Offshore Program Manager Total E&P

Steve Moulder Business Development Manager Weir Oil Gas

Martin van Onna Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO Airborne Oil Gas

Ken Richardson EVP Global Offshore ABS

David Saul BP Global Projects Organisation, Engineering Technical Authority Subsea

Franois THIEBAUD Chief Technical Officer DORIS Group

John Upchurch Subsea Director ABS

Dave R. Wilkinson Senior Subsea Systems Consultant ExxonMobil

Fredrik Witting Product Manager Subsea Manifolds Connection Systems GE Oil Gas

