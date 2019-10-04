COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

4 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Highest price paid per share (USX) Lowest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 30 September 2019 3,246 55.95 55.54 55.707566 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 30 September 2019 800 55.95 55.65 55.817500 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 30 September 2019 100 55.63 55.63 55.630000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 30 September 2019 10,500 55.97 55.62 55.761905 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 30 September 2019 2,900 55.69 55.63 55.675172 IEX ("IEXG") 30 September 2019 111,351 55.99 55.5 55.770348 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 30 September 2019 5,715 55.95 55.54 55.738465 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 30 September 2019 11,300 55.99 55.62 55.789381 OTC Markets ("OTC") 30 September 2019 200 55.71 55.68 55.695000 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 30 September 2019 200 55.89 55.65 55.770000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 30 September 2019 1,688 55.99 55.62 55.837269 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 1 October 2019 537 56.11 55.83 55.902551 BATS 1 October 2019 300 55.93 55.92 55.923333 BSE 1 October 2019 400 56 55.6 55.800000 BYX 1 October 2019 2,390 55.91 55.58 55.885356 CFX 1 October 2019 1,972 56.12 55.9 56.025030 IEXG 1 October 2019 71,987 56.12 55.43 55.881642 NASDAQ 1 October 2019 100 55.6 55.6 55.600000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 1 October 2019 5,299 56.12 55.47 55.910778 NYSE 1 October 2019 27,415 56.14 55.47 55.939885 OTC 1 October 2019 2,500 56.12 55.47 55.648000 PSE 1 October 2019 100 55.92 55.92 55.920000 XDEX 2 October 2019 1,637 55.69 54.95 55.127691 BATS 2 October 2019 2,948 56.06 54.93 55.355617 BSE 2 October 2019 1,171 56.05 54.92 55.217327 BYX 2 October 2019 2,800 56.055 54.91 55.160714 CFX 2 October 2019 4,307 55.81 54.96 55.150663 IEXG 2 October 2019 131,684 56.07 54.86 55.256223 NASDAQ 2 October 2019 9,196 55.93 54.96 55.232676 NYSE 2 October 2019 13,700 56.07 54.86 55.297701 OTC 2 October 2019 1,031 55.4 54.96 55.129166 PSE 2 October 2019 504 55.19 54.92 55.086508 XDEA 2 October 2019 1,022 55.22 54.93 55.054755 XDEX 3 October 2019 1,143 55.49 55.18 55.376990 BATS 3 October 2019 1,617 55.52 55.17 55.412962 BSE 3 October 2019 1,860 55.54 55.3 55.445484 BYX 3 October 2019 1,700 55.54 55.19 55.406765 CFX 3 October 2019 3,700 55.59 55.02 55.313108 IEXG 3 October 2019 99,878 55.59 55 55.415860 NASDAQ 3 October 2019 4,245 55.59 55.15 55.432294 NYSE 3 October 2019 32,548 55.59 55.02 55.409160 OTC 3 October 2019 2,099 55.59 55.06 55.444969 PSE 3 October 2019 10 55.48 55.48 55.480000 XDEA 3 October 2019 200 55.27 55.2 55.235000 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 30 September and 1, 2 and 3 October 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7231/191004_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



