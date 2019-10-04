Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Tradegate
03.10.19
18:05 Uhr
50,50 Euro
+0,20
+0,40 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,30
50,80
13:25
50,30
50,80
13:25
04.10.2019 | 13:42
(26 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

4 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedHighest price paid per share (USX)Lowest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
30 September 20193,24655.9555.5455.707566BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
30 September 201980055.9555.6555.817500Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
30 September 201910055.6355.6355.630000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
30 September 201910,50055.9755.6255.761905CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
30 September 20192,90055.6955.6355.675172IEX ("IEXG")
30 September 2019111,35155.9955.555.770348NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
30 September 20195,71555.9555.5455.738465New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
30 September 201911,30055.9955.6255.789381OTC Markets ("OTC")
30 September 201920055.7155.6855.695000NYSE Arca ("PSE")
30 September 201920055.8955.6555.770000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
30 September 20191,68855.9955.6255.837269CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
1 October 201953756.1155.8355.902551BATS
1 October 201930055.9355.9255.923333BSE
1 October 20194005655.655.800000BYX
1 October 20192,39055.9155.5855.885356CFX
1 October 20191,97256.1255.956.025030IEXG
1 October 201971,98756.1255.4355.881642NASDAQ
1 October 201910055.655.655.600000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
1 October 20195,29956.1255.4755.910778NYSE
1 October 201927,41556.1455.4755.939885OTC
1 October 20192,50056.1255.4755.648000PSE
1 October 201910055.9255.9255.920000XDEX
2 October 20191,63755.6954.9555.127691BATS
2 October 20192,94856.0654.9355.355617BSE
2 October 20191,17156.0554.9255.217327BYX
2 October 20192,80056.05554.9155.160714CFX
2 October 20194,30755.8154.9655.150663IEXG
2 October 2019131,68456.0754.8655.256223NASDAQ
2 October 20199,19655.9354.9655.232676NYSE
2 October 201913,70056.0754.8655.297701OTC
2 October 20191,03155.454.9655.129166PSE
2 October 201950455.1954.9255.086508XDEA
2 October 20191,02255.2254.9355.054755XDEX
3 October 20191,14355.4955.1855.376990BATS
3 October 20191,61755.5255.1755.412962BSE
3 October 20191,86055.5455.355.445484BYX
3 October 20191,70055.5455.1955.406765CFX
3 October 20193,70055.5955.0255.313108IEXG
3 October 201999,87855.595555.415860NASDAQ
3 October 20194,24555.5955.1555.432294NYSE
3 October 201932,54855.5955.0255.409160OTC
3 October 20192,09955.5955.0655.444969PSE
3 October 20191055.4855.4855.480000XDEA
3 October 201920055.2755.255.235000XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:30 September and 1, 2 and 3 October 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7231/191004_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire