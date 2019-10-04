As a part of their global expansion strategy and less than one year after starting construction, AGP opens its doors to one of the most advanced automotive glazing manufacturing plants in the world. With a fully automated production line capable of producing panoramic roofs with switchable glazing technologies and HUD windshields with lightweight compositions, AGP is ready to respond to the latest trends and needs of the industry.

A company with a glazing heritage that started in Berlin a century ago returns to Europe as a worldwide player in the automotive fast-evolving industry. Following a minority investment from Goldman Sachs and shortly after acquiring European glazing manufacturer Soliver NV in 2018, AGP Group consolidates its European footprint by opening eGlass 2.0: a state-of-the-art plant designed to manufacture high-tech glazing tailored for electric and autonomous vehicles.

"Customers from around the world have come to visit our plant and we have captured their attention with the amount of technology incorporated in eGlass 2.0, which makes it unique in the industry. This scale of production and level of automation, with no human interaction with the product along the line, will allow us to bring more affordable switchable exterior glazing to the market, with the goal of accelerating the penetration of this technology within the automotive industry. eGlass 2.0 is also capable of manufacturing lightweight coated glazing to increase the driving range of electric vehicles"

Arturo Mannheim, AGP Group CEO

Innovation-driven and customer centered, AGP has rapidly developed high-end technologies for the rising demand in electrification, connectivity, shared mobility and autonomous driving. With this new 40.000m² facility, the company estimates the production of up to 3.000.000m² glass per year, featuring large and complex shapes, switchable glass technologies, lightweight compositions incorporating aluminosilicate glass, coated products, among others.

Today, AGP has 6 manufacturing plants, commercial offices in 20 countries, and a Tech Innovation Center in Germany.

About AGP Group

AGP Group is one of the world's leading glazing manufacturers. Over the last 50 years, AGP has developed a large portfolio of products for the automotive, marine, mass transit, and military markets. With 2,000 employees from 20 different nationalities, the company offers services to 650 customers globally. For more information, visit www.agpglass.com.

